QEM Progressing oil & vanadium Pilot Plant



QEM Limited (ASX: QEM) (“QEM” or “Company”) is pleased to announce it has finalised the specifications and design of a bench scale pilot plant for the Julia Creek vanadium and oil shale project.



As announced to the market on 24 May 2021, QEM engaged E2C Advisory Pty Ltd to undertake the design and selection of the bench-scale pilot plant to facilitate more advanced test work on a larger scale.



A purchase order has been signed with specialist manufacturer AMAR Equipment who is now drafting the final technical drawings for the plant, to be provided before 30 June 2021.



For more information, download the attached PDF.



