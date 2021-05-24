View All QEM News

QEM Advances to Pilot Plant Stage



QEM Limited (ASX: QEM) (“QEM” or “Company”) is pleased to announce it is progressing towards developing a bench-scale pilot plant, based on independent test work, for its 100%-owned Julia Creek vanadium and oil shale project in North Queensland.



HRL Technology Group Pty Ltd (HRL) recently completed a suite of tests designed to optimise the production, separation and processing route of oil and gas from the extraction process at the Julia Creek project (see ASX announcement dated 15 April 2021). The novel solvent extraction technology utilised in the tests delivered results indicating a more efficient and environmentally friendly process compared to conventional pyrolysis or retorting technologies.



