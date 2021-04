View All QEM News

QEM appoints Siecap for Green Hydrogen Development



QEM Limited (ASX: QEM) (“QEM” or “Company”) is pleased to announce that it has signed a Project Execution Strategy Agreement (“Agreement”) with Siecap, to advance the Julia Creek vanadium and oil shale project in tandem with the Company’s green hydrogen strategy.



Siecap is a specialist project management consultant based in Brisbane and has extensive expertise across mining and energy projects in Australia.



