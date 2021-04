View All QEM News

QEM - Quarterly Activities Report



QEM Limited (ASX: QEM) (“QEM” or “Company”) is pleased to provide an update on its activities for the quarter ending 31 March 2021.



QEM Managing Director, Mr Gavin Loyden, said the Company proactively pursued a green hydrogen strategy during the quarter amid buoyant market conditions, a supportive policy environment and optimal project location.



For more information, download the attached PDF.



Download this document