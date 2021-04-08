View All QEM News

QEM Advances Green Hydrogen Strategy



QEM Limited (ASX: QEM) (“QEM” or “Company”) is pleased to announce that it has engaged DNV Australia Pty Limited (“DNV”) to undertake a pre-feasibility study (“PFS”) into power generation from solar and wind farms, as part of the Company’s broader assessment into the production potential of green hydrogen on site at QEM’s flagship 100%-owned Julia Creek vanadium and oil shale project in North Queensland.



QEM previously announced it had commissioned studies with E2C Advisory Pty Ltd (“E2C”) to investigate the capital and operating cost requirements of the Company producing green hydrogen on site at Julia Creek using a solar-powered electrolyser (see ASX announcement dated 15 March 2021).



For more information, download the attached PDF.



Download this document