QEM to Pursue Green Hydrogen Strategy



QEM Limited (ASX: QEM) (“QEM” or “Company”) is pleased to announce that it has commenced studies into green hydrogen opportunities on site at QEM’s flagship 100%-owned Julia Creek vanadium and oil shale project in North Queensland.



The studies will investigate the financial and regulatory requirements of the Company to produce hydrogen on site at Julia Creek using a “green” solar-powered electrolyser. It is envisaged that the hydrogen would initially be used as a support to the energy needs of other resources projects located in the North West Minerals Province of Queensland, but ultimately for the hydrogeneration of the Company’s raw oil into transport fuels.



