View All QEM News

QEM - Quarterly Activities Report



QEM Limited (ASX: QEM) (“QEM” or “Company”) is pleased to provide an update on its activities for the quarter ending 31 December 2020.



The Company continued its focus on the exploration and development of its flagship Julia Creek vanadium and oil shale project, which covers 249.6km² in the Julia Creek area of North Western Queensland, Australia.



For more information, download the attached PDF.



Download this document