QEM Continues Julia Creek Dual Commodity Development



QEM Limited (ASX: QEM) (“QEM” or “Company”) is pleased to announce the next stage in driving development of the flagship 100%-owned Julia Creek vanadium and oil shale project in North West Queensland forward. Following review of the highly successful results from recent independent processing test work, the Company has now begun an additional set of follow up test work, which will extend and build on the previous successful results.



The test work will examine a range of additional test parameters, including additional extraction scenarios, additional reagents and running times, informed by the most prospective results from previous testing. The test work will again be conducted at HRL Technology Group in Melbourne (HRL), which is a NATA-accredited laboratory company.



