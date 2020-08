View All QEM News

Impressive Vanadium Extraction Results from Test Program



• Impressive vanadium extraction results achieved through testwork:

o Vanadium extraction efficiencies up to 92% on shale ash

o Majority of extraction complete after 3 to 6 hrs

o Further optimisation is possible and will be the focus of future programs



• Vanadium extraction results reinforce the dual commodity opportunity at the Julia Creek

Project following recent oil extraction results which achieved promising oil yields Download this document