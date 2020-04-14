Quarterly update for the period ending 31 March 2020

Highlights:
QEM identifies a known processing technology for application to oil shale, with 2 independent high-level external reviews concluding there is technical merit
Appointment of HRL Technology Group Pty Ltd to conduct various testing activities toinvestigate the selected process for QEM’s oil shale resource and also to evaluatevanadium and other metal extraction from the shale, post oil extraction
Several other processing technologies and methodologies continue to be reviewed for application on the Julia Creek vanadium / oil shale project
Appointment of E2C Advisory Pty Ltd to assist with the assessment and development of process pathways for Julia Creek oil shale
Gavin Loyden appointed as Managing Director? Project development continuing satisfactorily in COVID-19 environment
