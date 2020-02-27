View All QEM News

Gavin Loyden Appointed Managing Director



The Board of QEM Limited (“QEM”, the “Company”) is pleased to announce that it has appointed Company founder Mr Gavin Loyden as Managing Director of QEM, enabling current Executive Director David Fitch to transition to a role of Non-Executive Director of QEM.



Mr Loyden founded QEM (formerly known as Queensland Energy & Minerals Pty Ltd), identifying, acquiring and developing our Julia Creek Project. He was responsible for the early capitalisation of QEM and oversaw the initial exploration program and scoping study, which resulted in a large JORC resource being identified.



For more information, please download the attached PDF

Download this document