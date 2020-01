View All QEM News

QEM - Quarterly Activities Report



QEM Limited (ASX:QEM) (“QEM” or “Company”) is pleased to provide an update on its activities for the period ending 31 December 2019.



On 14 October 2019, the Company announced a significant Resource Upgrade at the Company’s flagship Julia Creek vanadium / oil shale project (“Project”), covering 249.6km², in the Julia Creek area of North Western Queensland, Australia.



For more information, download the attached PDF.



Download this document