Prospect Resources - Completion of Entitlement Issue



The Board of African lithium developer, Prospect Resources Ltd (ASX: PSC, FRA:5E8) (“Prospect” or “the Company”) is pleased to advise the completion of its non-renounceable share rights entitlement offer (Entitlement Offer). The Entitlement Offer closed at 5.00pm (AEDT) on Monday 11 May 2020.



The Company has received applications for shares totalling A$2,017,238. Further details are provided below.



The Entitlement Offer was strongly supported by Directors and Management who subscribed for a total of A$503,599.



