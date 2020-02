View All Prospect Resources News

Caesium discovered in satellite deposits around Arcadia



Highlights:



• Significant caesium values returned from re-assaying of soil samples.

• Caesium values > 400ppm from soils around the Shabaash lepidolite bearing pegmatite.

• Anomalies located 3km west of the planned Arcadia Mine Pit.



For more information, please refer to the attached PDF

Download this document