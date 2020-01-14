Prospect Resources Equity Placement

View All Prospect Resources News

African lithium company, Prospect Resources Ltd (ASX:PSC, FRA:5E8) (“Prospect Resources” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that it has received subscriptions for 4.84m new ordinary shares at A$0.20 per share to raise A$968,000 (before costs).



The proceeds of the placement will be used as working capital in line with our announcement of 30 December 2019 and the new shares will be issued using the Company’s existing capacities that were approved by resolution 7 at the Company’s AGM on 29 November 2019. The shares will be issued on

Monday 20 January 2020.



For further information, please download the attached PDF.



