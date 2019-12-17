View All Prospect Resources News

Prospect Resources, Afreximbank mandated to arrange debt facility



African lithium company, Prospect Resources Ltd (ASX:PSC, FRA:5E8) (“Prospect Resources” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that African Export-Import Bank (“Afreximbank”) has been appointed to arrange and manage the primary syndication of a US$143m project finance debt facility. Afreximbank is proposing to fund and hold US$75m of the facility. The parties have also agreed a non-binding indicative debt facility term sheet.



For more information, download the attached PDF.



Download this document