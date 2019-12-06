View All Prospect Resources News

Prospect Resources, Arcadia receives government incentive



African lithium company, Prospect Resources Ltd (ASX:PSC, FRA:5E8) (“Prospect Resources” or “the Company”) is pleased to announce that the Ministry of Finance and Economic Development of Zimbabwe (“MFED”) has advised that, in regards to the Company’s Arcadia Lithium Project:



“The development of beneficiation facilities requires time for feasibility studies, mobilisation of resources and construction. In this regard, The Zimbabwean Treasury (department within MFED) has approved the exemption from the export tax of un-beneficiated lithium originating from a new mine for a period of five years from the date of commencement of mining operations.”



