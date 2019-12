View All Prospect Resources News

Prospect Resources set to upgrade project economics at Arcadia following significant increase in Ore Reserve



Key Points:



• Ore Reserve increased to 37.4Mt@1.22% Li2O, a 39% increase;



• Contains an estimated 457,000 tonnes of Li2O (1.12Mt of Lithium Carbonate Equivalent) and 10 million pounds (Mlbs) of Ta2O5;



• Upgrade reduces risks associated with grade control and orebody knowledge, with 30% of the Ore Reserve in the Proved category;



• Increased Life of Mine beyond 15 years based on a 2.4Mtpa operation; and



• Confirms Arcadia as the 7th largest global hard rock lithium asset

Download this document