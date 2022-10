View All PropTech Group News

PropTech Group - Change of Registry Address



Please note, with effect from the commencement of business on Tuesday, 1 November 2022, the address for Boardroom Pty Limited (BoardRoom) will be:



Level 8

210 George Street

Sydney NSW 2000



BoardRoom’s contact details will remain unchanged. For clarity, these details are listed below...



For more information, download the attached PDF.



