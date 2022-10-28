Media ReleasesPropTech Group

View All PropTech Group News


PropTech Group - Quarterly Activities/Appendix 4C Cash Flow Report

28 Oct 2022 02:32 PM


MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA (28 October 2022) — The PropTech Group Limited (ASX: PTG), which provides the software that real estate agencies depend on all day, every day, is pleased to release its Appendix 4C and Activities Report for the three months ending 30 September 2022 (“Q1 FY23” or “First Quarter” or “Quarter”).

First Quarter financial highlights include:

-- Cash receipts of $6.2 million, an increase of 24% over the same quarter in the previous year;
-- Positive net cash flows from operations of $0.2 million;
-- Strong cash balance of $6.0 million as at 30 September 2022; and
-- Market share increased by one percentage point to 43% of agencies in Australia and New Zealand using at least one of our products.

For more information, download the attached PDF.

 Download this document

Are you a 708 sophisticated investor?

A sophisticated investor is defined under Section 708 of the Corporations Act (net assets of $2.5 million or annual incomes in excess of $250,000).

They are eligible to receive information regarding wholesale investment opportunities that are not available to regular or retail investors.

Please subscribe if you would like to be alerted to these types of opportunities.