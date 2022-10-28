View All PropTech Group News

PropTech Group - Quarterly Activities/Appendix 4C Cash Flow Report



MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA (28 October 2022) — The PropTech Group Limited (ASX: PTG), which provides the software that real estate agencies depend on all day, every day, is pleased to release its Appendix 4C and Activities Report for the three months ending 30 September 2022 (“Q1 FY23” or “First Quarter” or “Quarter”).



First Quarter financial highlights include:



-- Cash receipts of $6.2 million, an increase of 24% over the same quarter in the previous year;

-- Positive net cash flows from operations of $0.2 million;

-- Strong cash balance of $6.0 million as at 30 September 2022; and

-- Market share increased by one percentage point to 43% of agencies in Australia and New Zealand using at least one of our products.



For more information, download the attached PDF.



Download this document