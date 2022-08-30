View All PropTech Group News

PropTech Group - FY22 Results Announcement



MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA (30 August 2022) — PropTech Group Limited (ASX: PTG) (“Company” or “PropTech Group”) is pleased to announce its full year results for the financial year ended 30 June 2022 (“FY22”), highlighted by a 74% year on year growth in total revenue and other income to $20.2 million, from $11.6 million in FY21.



Financial highlights for FY22 include:



-- Total revenue and other income of $20.2 million, an increase of 74% from $11.6 million in FY21;

-- Operational revenue of $19.9 million, an increase of 78% from $11.2 million in FY21;

-- Underlying EBITDA of $2.0 million, resulting in an Underlying EBITDA Margin of 10%;

-- $2.9 million in positive net operating cashflow;

-- Cash receipts of $21.4 million, an increase of 74% from $12.3 million in FY21;

-- $14.1 million in cash on hand as at 30 June 2022, up 114% versus prior corresponding period;

-- ARR (‘Annualised Recurring Revenue’)1 as at 30 June 2022 of $18.5 million, an increase of 49% over 30 June 2021; and

-- Organic growth2 represented 57% as a portion of the total operating revenue growth.



For more information, download the attached PDF.



Download this document