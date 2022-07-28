View All PropTech Group News

PropTech Group - Quarterly Activities/Appendix 4C Cash Flow Report



MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA (28 July 2022) — The PropTech Group Limited (ASX: PTG), which provides the software that real estate agencies depend on all day, every day, is pleased to release its Appendix 4C and Activities Report for the three months ending 30 June 2022 (“Q4 FY22” or “Fourth Quarter” or “Quarter”).



Fourth Quarter financial highlights include:



-- Cash receipts of $5.4m, an increase of 33% over the same quarter in the previous year;

-- Positive net cash flows from operations of $0.7m; and

-- Strong cash balance of $14.2 million as at 30 June 2022.



FY22 financial highlights include:



-- Total cash receipts in FY22 were $21.4m – an increase of 74% over the previous year; and

-- Positive net cash flow from operations of $2.7m, an increase of 136% over the previous year.



Fourth Quarter operational highlights include:



-- Annualised Recurring Revenue (“ARR”) reached a record $18.5 million as at the end of the Quarter, an increase of 49% over the previous corresponding period (“Q4 FY21”);

-- Average revenue per account (“ARPA”) was $267 per month in the Quarter, an increase of 27% over the previous corresponding period of Q4 FY21; and

-- Market share remained stable, with 42% of agencies in Australia and New Zealand using at least one of our products.



