PropTech Group - Quarterly Activities/Appendix 4C Cash Flow Report



The PropTech Group Limited (ASX: PTG), which provides the software that real estate agencies depend on all day, every day, is pleased to release its Appendix 4C and Activities Report for the three months ending 31 March 2022 (“Q3 FY22” or “Third Quarter” or “Quarter”).



Third Quarter financial highlights include:



* Cash receipts of $5.3m, an increase of 70% over the previous corresponding period;

* Positive net cash flows from operations of $0.4m; and

* Strong cash balance of $14.6 million as at 31 March 2022.



For more information, download the attached PDF.



