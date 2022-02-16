Media ReleasesPropTech Group

View All PropTech Group News


PropTech Group Delivers 98% Revenue Growth in 1H FY2022

16 Feb 2022 07:05 PM


MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA (16 February 2022) — The PropTech Group Limited (ASX: PTG) (“Company” or “PropTech Group”) is pleased to release its results for the six months ending 31 December 2021 (“First Half” or “H1 FY22”).

Financial highlights compared to the first half of FY21:

-- Total operating revenue increased 98% to $9.7m;
-- Annualised Recurring Revenue (“ARR”) up 71% to $17 m;
-- Cash Receipts up 106% to $10.7m;
-- Gross Profit Margin growth of two percentage points to 92%;
-- Significant 215% increase in R&D for future growth.

For more information, download the attached PDF.

 Download this document

Are you a 708 sophisticated investor?

A sophisticated investor is defined under Section 708 of the Corporations Act (net assets of $2.5 million or annual incomes in excess of $250,000).

They are eligible to receive information regarding wholesale investment opportunities that are not available to regular or retail investors.

Please subscribe if you would like to be alerted to these types of opportunities.