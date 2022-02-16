View All PropTech Group News

PropTech Group Delivers 98% Revenue Growth in 1H FY2022



MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA (16 February 2022) — The PropTech Group Limited (ASX: PTG) (“Company” or “PropTech Group”) is pleased to release its results for the six months ending 31 December 2021 (“First Half” or “H1 FY22”).



Financial highlights compared to the first half of FY21:



-- Total operating revenue increased 98% to $9.7m;

-- Annualised Recurring Revenue (“ARR”) up 71% to $17 m;

-- Cash Receipts up 106% to $10.7m;

-- Gross Profit Margin growth of two percentage points to 92%;

-- Significant 215% increase in R&D for future growth.



