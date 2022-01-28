PropTech Group - Quarterly Activities/Appendix 4C Cash Flow Report

View All PropTech Group News

PropTech Group Delivers 116% Growth in Q2 Cash Receipts



MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA (28 January 2022) — The PropTech Group Limited (ASX: PTG), the market leading provider of software and services to Australian, New Zealand, and the United Kingdom real estate agents is pleased to release its Appendix 4C and Activities Report for the three months ending 31 December 2021 ("Q2 FY 2022" or "Second Quarter).



Second Quarter cash flow highlights include:



-- cash receipts from customers climbed 116 percent, compared to the previous corresponding period (“PCP”) (Q2 FY 2021), to $5.8 million and are up 16 percent compared to the last quarter (Q1 FY 2022);

-- net cash flow from operations climbed 292%, compared to the PCP, to $1.0 million and increased 61 percent compared to the last quarter (Q1 FY 2022); and

-- $14.8 million in cash on hand as of 31 December 2021.



