PropTech Group - Quarterly Activities/Appendix 4C Cash Flow Report



PropTech Group Limited (ASX: PTG), which owns and operates the software powering two out of every five Australian and New Zealand real estate agencies, is pleased to release its Appendix 4C and Activities Report for the three months ending 30 September 2021 (“Q1 FY 2022” or “First Quarter).



First quarter cash flow highlights include:



• Cash receipts from customers of $5.0 million, an increase of 99% over the previous corresponding period (Q1 FY 2021) and of 23% over the last quarter (Q4 FY 2021). Cash receipts were also 87% higher than in Q2 FY2021, the first quarter after our relisting;

• Continued positive net cash flow from operations of $612,000, up 48% YoY;

• Completed a $15.5 million capital raise (before share-issue costs); and

• $14.8 million in cash and cash equivalents as of 30 September 2021.



