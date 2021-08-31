Media ReleasesPropTech Group

View All PropTech Group News


PropTech Group - FY21 Results Announcement

31 Aug 2021 08:32 AM


The PropTech Group Limited (ASX: PTG) (“Company” or “PropTech Group”), a leading investor in and operator of PropTech companies in Australia, the United Kingdom, and New Zealand, is pleased to release its full year results for the financial year ended 30 June 2021 (“FY2021”)

PropTech Group continued to grow its revenue with a 29% increase from $4.9m in the first six months of FY2021 (“1H FY2021”) to $6.3m in the second half of the financial year (“2H FY2021”).

Financial highlights for FY2021 include:

• Total revenue and other income of $11.6m (note this only includes 8 months of the legacy Real Estate Investar business revenues due to reverse take-over accounting treatment – see Financial Results section);
• Underlying EBITDA of $1.9m resulting in an Underlying EBITDA margin of 17%;
• $2.3m in positive Underlying Net Operating Cashflow;
• $6.7m in cash on hand as of 30 June 2021; and
• ARR (Annualised Recurring Revenue) as at 30 June 2021 of $12.4m, up 25% from December 2020.

For more information, download the attached PDF.

 Download this document

Are you a 708 sophisticated investor?

A sophisticated investor is defined under Section 708 of the Corporations Act (net assets of $2.5 million or annual incomes in excess of $250,000).

They are eligible to receive information regarding wholesale investment opportunities that are not available to regular or retail investors.

Please subscribe if you would like to be alerted to these types of opportunities.