PropTech Group - FY21 Results Announcement



The PropTech Group Limited (ASX: PTG) (“Company” or “PropTech Group”), a leading investor in and operator of PropTech companies in Australia, the United Kingdom, and New Zealand, is pleased to release its full year results for the financial year ended 30 June 2021 (“FY2021”)



PropTech Group continued to grow its revenue with a 29% increase from $4.9m in the first six months of FY2021 (“1H FY2021”) to $6.3m in the second half of the financial year (“2H FY2021”).



Financial highlights for FY2021 include:



• Total revenue and other income of $11.6m (note this only includes 8 months of the legacy Real Estate Investar business revenues due to reverse take-over accounting treatment – see Financial Results section);

• Underlying EBITDA of $1.9m resulting in an Underlying EBITDA margin of 17%;

• $2.3m in positive Underlying Net Operating Cashflow;

• $6.7m in cash on hand as of 30 June 2021; and

• ARR (Annualised Recurring Revenue) as at 30 June 2021 of $12.4m, up 25% from December 2020.



