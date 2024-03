View All Paragon Care News

Paragon Care - Reinstatement to Official Quotation



The suspension of trading in the securities of Paragon Care Limited (‘PGC’) will be lifted immediately following the release by PGC of its Appendix 4D and half year accounts for the period ended 31 December 2023 and an announcement regarding the application of Listing Rules 11.1.2 and 11.1.3 to the acquisition of CH2 Holdings Pty Ltd by PGC.



