Paragon Care - PGC-CH2 Merger Further Information



ParagonCare refers to the proposed merger with CH2 by way of the acquisition of all of the issued share capital in CH2 from the relevant sellers in exchange for issuing approximately 943,524,071 shares in ParagonCare (Merger).



As announced by ParagonCare on 1 March 2024, ParagonCare notified ASX of the Merger in accordance with Listing Rule 11.1 and sought in-principle advice regarding the application of Listing Rules 11.1.2 and 11.1.3. ASX has confirmed that:



-- ParagonCare is not required to seek shareholder approval under Listing Rule 11.1.2; and

-- ParagonCare is not required to meet the requirements in Chapters 1 and 2 of the Listing Rules as if ParagonCare were applying for admission to the official list under Listing Rule 11.1.3.



For more information, download the attached PDF.



