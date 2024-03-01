View All Paragon Care News

Paragon Care - Suspension from Quotation



The securities of the following entities will be suspended from quotation under Listing Rule 17.5 from the commencement of trading today, Friday, 1 March 2024, for not lodging the relevant periodic report by the due date.



If the report is lodged between the closure of the market announcements office on Thursday, 29 February 2024, and the imposition of the suspension, the entity’s securities will normally be reinstated to quotation on the next trading day after the suspension is imposed.



For more information, download the attached PDF.



Download this document