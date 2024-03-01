View All Paragon Care News

Paragon Care - Merger of PGC and CH2 Holdings



A transformative merger between ParagonCare and CH2 creating a leading healthcare wholesaler, distributor and manufacturer operating across growing healthcare markets in the Asia Pacific region.



ParagonCare is pleased to announce the proposed merger with CH2, establishing a premier healthcare wholesaler, distributor, and manufacturer (Merger). The Merger enables ParagonCare to facilitate expansion into both existing companies’ healthcare wholesaling and distribution networks across Australia, and New Zealand and Asia. This transformative merger signals a strategic move to capitalise on and strengthen our combined operational capabilities in rapidly growing markets.



For more information, download the attached PDF.



Download this document