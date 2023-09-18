View All Paragon Care News

Paragon Care - Appointment of New CEO and Managing Director



Paragon Care Limited (ParagonCare/Company) a premier provider of medical equipment, devices, blood products and consumables across Australia, New Zealand and Asia has today announced the resignation of Mark Hooper from his role as Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director of the Company.



The Company wishes to acknowledge Mark’s outstanding contribution during his time with the Company, particularly in respect to his strategic initiatives which includes a much improved and considered approach to long term planning and progressing our Diagnostics team’s construction of a world class blood products manufacturing facility at Mt. Waverley in Victoria.



For more information, download the attached PDF.



