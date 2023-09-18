Media ReleasesParagon Care

View All Paragon Care News


Paragon Care - Appointment of New CEO and Managing Director

18 Sep 2023 09:12 AM


Paragon Care Limited (ParagonCare/Company) a premier provider of medical equipment, devices, blood products and consumables across Australia, New Zealand and Asia has today announced the resignation of Mark Hooper from his role as Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director of the Company.

The Company wishes to acknowledge Mark’s outstanding contribution during his time with the Company, particularly in respect to his strategic initiatives which includes a much improved and considered approach to long term planning and progressing our Diagnostics team’s construction of a world class blood products manufacturing facility at Mt. Waverley in Victoria. 

For more information, download the attached PDF.

 Download this document

Are you a 708 sophisticated investor?

A sophisticated investor is defined under Section 708 of the Corporations Act (net assets of $2.5 million or annual incomes in excess of $250,000).

They are eligible to receive information regarding wholesale investment opportunities that are not available to regular or retail investors.

Please subscribe if you would like to be alerted to these types of opportunities.