View All Paragon Care News

Paragon Care - FY23 Results Announcement



Paragon Care Limited (ASX:PGC) (“Paragon Care” or the “Company”) is pleased to report its financial results for the full year ended 30 June 2023 (“FY23”).



Key highlights from the results include:



Sales revenue up 29% to $308 million: Reflects organic growth, a full year contribution from Quantum Healthcare, and nine months of sales from SMS.

Reflects organic growth, a full year contribution from Quantum Healthcare, and nine months of sales from SMS. Margins remain strong: Gross margins remained healthy at 41.1% and EBITDA margins improved to 12.5% (up from 11.9% in FY22).

Gross margins remained healthy at 41.1% and EBITDA margins improved to 12.5% (up from 11.9% in FY22). Underlying EBITDA* up 35% to $38.4 million: Mainly driven by the earnings from Quantum and SMS, with both businesses continuing to perform strongly. Like for like organic growth for the Group was around 10% for FY23.

Mainly driven by the earnings from Quantum and SMS, with both businesses continuing to perform strongly. Like for like organic growth for the Group was around 10% for FY23. Underlying NPAT* up 61% to $15.6 million: Strong operating results have largely flowed through to Underlying NPAT*.

Strong operating results have largely flowed through to Underlying NPAT*. Final dividend declared of 0.6 cents per share fully franked: The PGC Board has also announced the reinstatement of the Dividend Reinvestment Program (DRP) to help support additional capital expenditure requirements in relation to Mount Waverley which will now be funded via bank debt. For more information, download the attached PDF.



Download this document