Paragon Care - 1H FY23 Financial Results



Paragon Care Limited (ASX:PGC) (“Paragon Care” or the “Company”) is pleased to report its financial results for the half year ended 31 December 2022 (“1H FY23”).



Key highlights from the results include:



Sales revenue up 38% to $153.9m

Underlying EBITDA* up 37% to $17.6m

Underlying NPAT* up 41% to $6.4m

0.6 cents per share fully franked interim dividend declared For more information, download the attached PDF.



