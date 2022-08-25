View All Paragon Care News

Paragon Care - Corporate Governance Statement



The Board of Directors (Board) of Paragon Care Limited (Company) is responsible for the overall corporate governance of the Company and its subsidiaries (Group). The Board believes that good corporate governance helps ensure the future success of the Company, the Group and adds value to stakeholders and enhances investor confidence.



The ASX Listing Rules require listed companies to prepare a statement disclosing the extent to which they have complied with the recommendations of the ASX Corporate Governance Council (Recommendations) during the reporting period. The Recommendations are not prescriptive, such that if a company considers a recommendation to be inappropriate having regard to its own circumstances, it has the flexibility not to follow it. Where a company has not followed all the Recommendations, it must identify which Recommendations have not been followed and provide reasons for not following them.



This Corporate Governance Statement (Statement) discloses the extent to which the Company has followed the Recommendations, or where appropriate, indicates a departure from the Recommendations with an explanation. This Statement should be read in conjunction with the material on our website https://paragoncare.com.au/corporate-governance, including the 2022 Annual Report.



This Statement is current as at 24 August 2022 and has been approved by the Board.



For more information, download the attached PDF.



Download this document