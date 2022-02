View All Paragon Care News

Paragon Care - Implementation of Scheme



Quantum Health Group Limited (ASX:QTM) (“Quantum”) and Paragon Care Limited (ASX:PGC) (“Paragon”) are pleased to announce that the merger of Quantum and Paragon effected by way of a scheme of arrangement between Quantum and its shareholders (“Scheme”) has been implemented today. Accordingly, Paragon now holds 100% of the issued share capital of Quantum.



