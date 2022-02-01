Paragon Care - Court approval of Scheme

View All Paragon Care News

Court approval of Scheme



Quantum Health Group Limited (ASX:QTM) (“Quantum”) and Paragon Care Limited (ASX:PGC) (“Paragon”) are pleased to announce that the Supreme Court of New South Wales (“Court”) has today made orders approving the proposed scheme of arrangement between Quantum and its shareholders announced to ASX on 8 November 2021 (“Scheme”) under which Paragon will acquire all of the issued ordinary shares in Quantum.



Quantum will lodge a copy of the Court’s orders with the Australian Securities and Investments Commission tomorrow on 2 February 2022, at which time the Scheme will become legally effective. Quantum will also request that quotation of Quantum shares on the ASX be suspended from close of trading on 2 February 2022.



Any changes to the above dates will be announced by Quantum on ASX.



