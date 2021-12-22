View All Paragon Care News

Paragon Care - Appointment of Group CEO and Managing Director



Paragon Care Limited (ASX: PGC) (“Paragon Care” or the “Company”), a leading provider of medical equipment, devices and consumables to the healthcare markets in Australia and New Zealand, is pleased to announce the appointment of Mark Hooper as Group Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director of Paragon Care.



Mark Hooper is the current Chief Executive Officer of Sigma Healthcare (ASX: SIG) (“Sigma”). Sigma announced in April 2021 that Mark Hooper had tendered his resignation after almost eleven years as Managing Director & Chief Executive Officer. Mr Hooper will continue in his role with Sigma until 31 December 2021 and will commence his role with Paragon Care on 5 April 2022.



Mr Hooper was appointed Managing Director & CEO of Sigma in August 2010 and over the past decade he has led the Sigma business through a major divestment of the Pharmaceutical division and several acquisitions, as well as a major internal transformation project to generate operating efficiencies of over $100m, and the renewal of Sigma’s national distribution centre network. He was also Chair of the Wholesaler industry body (NPSA) from October 2015 to August 2020.



Prior to joining Sigma, Mr Hooper had a broad range of experience in finance, commercial and operational roles, primarily in the mining and pharmaceutical industries. Mr Hooper is a former Chief Financial Officer and Executive Director of PaperlinX Limited. From 2006 to 2008, Mr Hooper was the Chief Financial Officer and Chief Operating Officer for the Pharmacy and Consumer business for Symbion Health Limited. Prior to that he was the Chief Financial Officer of Sigma from 2001 to 2006.



For more information, download the attached PDF.



