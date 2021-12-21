View All Paragon Care News

Paragon Care - QTM: Scheme Booklet Registered with ASIC



Quantum Health Group Limited (ASX:QTM) (“Quantum”) and Paragon Care Limited (ASX:PGC) (“Paragon”) are pleased to announce an update on the proposed acquisition by Paragon of all of the Quantum shares on issue by way of a scheme of arrangement between Quantum and its shareholders (“Scheme”).



Despatch of Scheme Booklet



Quantum and Paragon refer to their joint announcement dated 17 December 2021 in which they advised that the Supreme Court of New South Wales ordered the convening of the Scheme Meeting and despatch of the Scheme Booklet.



Quantum has today despatched to its shareholders (“Quantum Shareholders”) the scheme booklet which was released on the ASX on 17 December 2021 (“Scheme Booklet”).



Quantum Shareholders who have provided an email address and have not made an election to receive documents in hard copy which is currently in force have been sent an email which contains instructions about how to view or download a copy of the Scheme Booklet, to vote or lodge proxy voting instructions online, and to participate in the virtual Scheme Meeting.



Quantum Shareholders who have not provided an email address or have made an election to receive documents in hard copy have been sent a letter and proxy form (by post) which contains instructions about how to view or download a copy of the Scheme Booklet, to vote or lodge proxy voting instructions online, and to participate in the virtual Scheme Meeting.



