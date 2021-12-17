View All Paragon Care News

Paragon Care - Scheme Booklet Registered with ASIC



Quantum Health Group Limited (ASX:QTM) (“Quantum”) and Paragon Care Limited (ASX:PGC) (“Paragon”) refer to their joint announcement earlier today and are now pleased to announce that the Australian Securities and Investments Commission (“ASIC”) has registered the Scheme Booklet in relation to the proposed acquisition by Paragon of all of the Quantum shares on issue by way of a scheme of arrangement between Quantum and its shareholders (“Scheme”).



A copy of the Scheme Booklet, which includes the notice of Scheme Meeting and the Independent Expert’s Report, is attached to this announcement. It will be despatched to Quantum Shareholders on or about Tuesday, 21 December 2021.



For more information, download the attached PDF.



Download this document