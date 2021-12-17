View All Paragon Care News

Paragon Care - Results of First Court Hearing



Merger between Quantum Health Group Limited (ASX:QTM) and Paragon Care Limited (ASX:PGC)



Supreme Court of New South Wales approves convening of Scheme Meeting and despatch of Scheme Booklet



Quantum Health Group Limited (ASX:QTM) (“Quantum”) and Paragon Care Limited (ASX:PGC) (“Paragon”) are pleased to announce an update on the proposed acquisition by Paragon of all of the Quantum shares on issue by way of a scheme of arrangement between Quantum and its shareholders (“Scheme”).



Court approval



The Supreme Court of New South Wales (“Court”) has today made the following orders in relation to the Scheme:



-- that Quantum convene and hold a meeting of Quantum shareholders (“Quantum Shareholders”) to consider and vote on the Scheme to be held at 3:00pm (Sydney time) on Thursday, 27 January 2022 (“Scheme Meeting”); and

-- approving the despatch of an explanatory statement providing information about the Scheme and the notice of Scheme Meeting (“Scheme Booklet”) to Quantum shareholders.



