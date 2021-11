View All Paragon Care News

Paragon Care - Withdrawal of AGM Resolution



Paragon Care Limited (ASX: PGC) (“PGC” or the “Company”), a leading provider of medical equipment, devices, and consumables to the healthcare markets in Australia and New Zealand, advises that Resolution 4 (Approval of Additional Capacity to Issue Shares under ASX Listing Rule 7.1A) of the 2021 Notice of Annual General Meeting is withdrawn from the business of the meeting.



For more information, download the attached PDF.





Download this document