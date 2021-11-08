Media ReleasesParagon Care

Paragon Care to Merge with Quantum Health Group

08 Nov 2021 09:04 AM


Highlights

  • Paragon Care and Quantum have entered into a scheme implementation deed to combine the two companies through an all scrip transaction.
  • The merged entity creates a leading medical equipment, devices, and consumables supplier across Asia Pacific and is anticipated to provide opportunities for growth for existing Paragon Care products into the Asian markets in which Quantum operates.
  • The merger is to be implemented via a Quantum scheme of arrangement, with Paragon Care to be the ongoing ASX listed entity (Transaction).
  • Quantum shareholders will receive 0.243 Paragon Care shares for each Quantum share held at the scheme record date.
  • Following implementation of the Transaction, the merged entity will be owned approximately 56.17% by Paragon Care shareholders and approximately 43.83% by Quantum shareholders.
  • The Quantum Board unanimously recommends that Quantum shareholders vote in favour of the Transaction and each Quantum Director intends to vote all Quantum shares that they hold or control in favour of the Transaction in the absence of a superior proposal and subject to the independent expert concluding that the scheme is in the best interests of Quantum shareholders.
