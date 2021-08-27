Media ReleasesParagon Care

Paragon Care - Annual Report

27 Aug 2021 08:48 AM


On behalf of the Board of Paragon Care Limited, I am pleased to present to you the Company’s 2021 Annual Report.

The financial year ended 30th June 2021 was again challenging in terms of a COVID-19 disrupted business environment. This required the Company to fully draw on all of its resources to ensure progress across several business initiatives. The team at Paragon Care have performed exceptionally at all levels and have assisted in the re establishment of solid growth strategies within the four pillar businesses of Devices, Diagnostics, Capital & Consumables, and Service & Technology. All pillars are now fully established and profitable.

The senior management team, led by Phil Nicholl, continued to grow revenues, expand gross margins and reduce costs during the year. More specifically...

For more information, download the attached PDF.

