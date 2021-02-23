View All Paragon Care News

Paragon Care - Streamlined Operations Driving Profitability & Cashflow



Paragon Care Limited (ASX: PGC) (“PGC” or the “Company”), a leading provider of medical equipment, devices, and consumables to the healthcare markets in Australia and New Zealand, is pleased to report its financial results for the first half of FY21. Key highlights from the results include:



• Streamlined operations driving improved profitability: Delivered over $7m in annualised savings with EBITDA up 63% on pcp to $14.7m.

• Improved working capital cycle increased operating cashflow: Operating cashflow during the period increased by $24.1m due to significant reduction in working capital cycle and improved operating performance.



