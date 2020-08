View All Oventus Medical News

Oventus Medical - Results of Meeting



Oventus Medical Ltd (ASX: OVN) is pleased to announce the following results from the General Meeting held on 4 August 2020.



At today’s General Meeting all Resolutions put to Shareholders were passed on a Poll.



Details of the Proxy and Poll Votes are attached.



For more information, download the attached PDF.



