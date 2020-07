View All Oventus Medical News

Oventus Medical - Further Lab in Lab Agreements Signed



Obstructive Sleep Apnea (OSA) treatment innovator, Oventus Medical Ltd (ASX: OVN) is pleased to announce that it has signed ‘Lab in Lab’ (‘LIL’) agreements across 9 sites with two new sleep groups, Tri Hospital Sleep and Ontario Sleep Care, both located in Canada.



Under these agreements, Oventus technology will be offered to patients of the 9 sites.



For more information, download the attached PDF.



Download this document