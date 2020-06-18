View All Oventus Medical News

Oventus Medical - Cleansing Notice



Oventus Medical Limited (the Company) gives notice under section 708A(5)(e) of the Corporations Act 2001 (Cth) (Corporations Act) as follows:



1. The Company has issued 364,584 fully paid ordinary shares (Shares) in the Company at an issue price of $0.24 (24 cents) per Share. These Shares were issued to Directors (Mel Bridges, Jason Nunn and Paul Molloy) under the Placement component of the Capital Raising announced to the ASX on Friday, 1 May 2020 and approved at the General Meeting held on 12 June 2020.



2. The Shares were issued without disclosure to investors under Part 6D.2 of the Corporations Act.



