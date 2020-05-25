View All Oventus Medical News

Oventus and Aeroflow further expand Lab in Lab contract



Obstructive Sleep Apnoea (OSA) treatment innovator, Oventus Medical Ltd (ASX: OVN) is pleased to announce that fast growing US Durable Medical Equipment provider, Aeroflow Healthcare Inc. (Aeroflow) has executed its first Lab in Lab subcontract with US based Regional Health Diagnostics.



In February 2020, Oventus announced that it had signed an agreement with Aeroflow. Under the contract, Aeroflow identified an initial 7 of its own locations at which to deploy Oventus’ Lab in Lab model before launching nationally. In addition, Aeroflow signed a master agreement which would see it offer Oventus’ technology under subcontracts with regional sleep groups nationwide.



