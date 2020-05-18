View All Oventus Medical News

Oventus announces agreement signed with Careica Health, Canada



Obstructive Sleep Apnoea (OSA) treatment innovator, Oventus Medical Ltd (ASX: OVN) is pleased to announce that it has signed an agreement with Careica Health, one of western Canada’s largest privately-owned providers of diagnostics and treatment for obstructive sleep apnoea and home oxygen services.



Under the agreement, patients will be referred from Careica’s 26 homecare locations which span the provinces of Manitoba, Saskatchewan, Alberta, and British Columbia to an initial four sites which will operate the Oventus Lab in Lab business model. The agreement extends Careica’s well known SLEEP program which will now include Oventus’ O2Vent oral appliance therapy as an alternative for CPAP-intolerant individuals.



For more information, download the attached PDF.



Download this document